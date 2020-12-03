I just can’t be bothered any more – what’s wrong with me?

The problem…

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but my work is going downhill and I can’t concentrate on anything. Working from home means I’ve had days when I just stay in bed, and although I’ve been telling my boss I have ‘women’s problems’, I think he’s getting suspicious.

“The truth is, I just simply can’t be bothered about work or about anything actually, and I spend a lot of time in tears for no reason.

“My husband wants me to talk to the doctor but it’s always so difficult to get an appointment and I don’t want to waste his time when there is nothing he can do for me. I know I have just got to pull myself back together.”

“Please talk to your doctor. You certainly wouldn’t be wasting their time, and there might be a great deal that can be done to help. There are lots of reasons why you might be feeling like this – you are certainly not alone and please don’t beat yourself up.

“You don’t say how old you are, but might you be going through the menopause? This would certainly explain some of your symptoms, especially brain-fog, which a great many women experience before and during menopause.

“If that’s not the cause, then it sounds like you could be experiencing some depression. Of course, you’d need to speak with your doctor to get a proper assessment and for any diagnoses to be made, but even mild depression can cause people to lose interest in things and struggle with concentration and motivation to face the day.

“When you are depressed, being told by anyone else – or even telling yourself – to ‘pull yourself together’ isn’t the answer. Huge numbers of people have become depressed during this pandemic – you are not alone, and you can be helped, so please talk to your GP.

“As well as that, although it might not always seem like it, there’s good evidence that little daily actions can really help. Things like getting outside for a daily walk – for fresh air, nature and movement, avoiding too much alcohol and eating a balanced diet. These things might not be the whole answer, but they could play an important part in supporting your wellbeing.”

