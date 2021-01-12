How to help reduce your risk of prostate cancer

At first glance, men who drink coffee may be pleased to see a new study has linked increased coffee consumption with a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

As prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, with more than 47,500 men, including Stephen Fry, diagnosed with it every year, and 11,500 men dying from it annually (according the Prostate Cancer UK), anything that can reduce the risk is good news.

The new study, published in the journal BMJ Open, saw researchers examine data from 16 different studies, finding men with the highest coffee consumption appeared to have a 9% reduction in prostate cancer risk and a 16% reduction of risk of death from prostate cancer compared with men who consumed the least coffee.

The authors say coffee can improves glucose metabolism, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, and affects sex hormone levels, all of which may reduce the risk of the development and progression of prostate cancer.

But Dr Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, has urged caution, stressing that most of the studies analysed found the amount of coffee consumed had very little effect on prostate cancer risk, and the most likely explanation is the trials’ limitations and quirks were behind the association.

“It’s critically important that no man interprets that he’s not at risk of prostate cancer because he drinks a lot of coffee,” he warns. “All men over 50, and men over 45 who are black, or who have a family history of prostate cancer, are at higher risk of the disease regardless of how much coffee they drink.”

There are certain measures that may help reduce the risk of developing the disease, although for many of them the evidence is not strong. Measures include…

Maintaining a healthy weightResearch suggests being overweight may increase the risk of developing aggressive or advanced prostate cancer. Laura James, Prostate Cancer UK’s head of clinical and peer support services, says: “The latest research suggests eating a healthy diet and taking regular exercise may help lower men’s risk of being diagnosed with a more advanced or aggressive prostate cancer.”

Eating a healthy diet

Some studies suggest certain foods , including pulses and soya, and foods containing lycopene (like tomatoes), selenium (found in Brazil nuts, seafood, liver and kidney), and vitamin E (found in nuts, seeds, wholegrains, green leafy vegetables and avocados), may lower the risk of prostate cancer. “But there isn’t any strong evidence that these help,” stresses Prostate Cancer UK. Instead it says it’s a good idea to choose a balanced diet, including lots of fruit and vegetables and a wide range of other healthy foods.

Considering dairy products

Some studies have linked milk and dairy products with an increased risk of prostate cancer, and Prostate Cancer UK says: “Eating or drinking lots of dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt and cheese, might increase your risk of prostate cancer. We don’t know why this is, but it might be because of the calcium in them.”

But Prostate Cancer Research points out that studies into prostate cancer and dairy consumption are “inconsistent and confusing”, and says: “The nutrients found in dairy are incredibly important for health and there is currently not enough evidence to link dairy consumption with an increased risk of prostate cancer.”

Keeping activeCancer Research UK says evidence shows being active might help lower the risk of developing prostate cancer, and Prostate Cancer UK says: “We don’t yet know whether physical activity can help prevent prostate cancer, but some studies suggest it may help to lower your risk, particularly of aggressive prostate cancers. Vigorous exercise may be better than light exercise, but any exercise is better than none at all.”

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer can contact Prostate Cancer UK’s specialist nurses on 0800 074 8383.