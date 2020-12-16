5 of the best sustainable gifts for outdoorsy types

Want to treat an outdoorsy type to something special this Christmas? Or perhaps you’re shopping for yourself?

When the great outdoors is your playground, it makes sense that you should play a part in helping protect it. Not everyone can afford premium brands all the time though – which is why if you are parting with a substantial amount of money, you’ll want to know it’s going on something that is made to last.

These brands are all putting careful consideration into crafting high-quality kits that will go the distance, hopefully season after season, and finding ways to minimise their impact on the planet.

Here are our five top picks to delight a fresh air fiend this winter…

1. On Cloudrock Edge Raw Hiking Boot, £195 (on-running.com/en-gb)

Not only do On’s new hiking boots look mega cool, they’re the brand’s most sustainable offering so far. The undyed uppers are made from around 90% recycled polyester, along with a host of other recycled elements throughout. We love the modern styling. They’re also waterproof and windproof, relatively lightweight for a hiking boot, with padded liners, reinforced tongue and ankle support for boosted comfort, as well as On’s signature impact-absorbing ‘cloud’ soles.

2. dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve, £150 (dryrobe.com)

dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve

Loads more people have embraced the benefits of the outdoors this year, including taking a dunk in cold water. Whether it’s full-blown swim training or just a quick dip to revive the senses, something super snug to wrap up in afterwards is always a good idea – step forward the dryrobe. The UK brand was born from surfing but has boomed in popularity lately.

With lining made from 51% acrylic and 49% recycled polyester, dryrobe also supports a number of sustainability initiatives. They’re also partners with the Wave Project, which helps vulnerable young people through surfing, and recently joined forces with Surfwell, a Devon and Cornwall initiative providing access to surf therapy for police officers experiencing mental health issues.

3. Kambukka Food Jar 600ml – Neon Mint, £39.95 (kambukka.com/uk)

Kambukka Food Jar 600ml – Neon Mint

Investing in quality reusable food and drink containers helps slash single-use plastic – and has the added bonus of encouraging you to prepare food at home, further benefiting your own health and the planet’s. Kambukka has a great range with super-stylish designs, promising to keep contents fresh all day, keeping it hot or cold for up to nine hours. Their food jars are designed to be 100% leak-proof and feature a vent to release steam. Forget sandwiches and flapjacks – tuck into a toasty hot soup or curry at the top of those hills instead.

4. Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove with Fusion Control, £65 (sealskinz.com)

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove with Fusion Control

British brand Sealskinz, who specialise in waterproof accessories, stand by their ‘Lifetime Guarantee’ with quality products carefully crafted to really last. New this season, their Fusion Control gloves feature Sealskinz patented technology triple-layered bonding, promising 100% waterproofing, comfort and breathability. The design also offers protection against blisters, heightened dexterity to suit a range of outdoor pursuits, and inner linings that won’t slip or pull out when you remove the glove. The range features five designs to suit different needs, including this super-warm all-weather pair.

5. ACAI Outdoorwear Thermal Outdoor Leggings, £59 (acaioutdoorwear.com)

ACAI Outdoorwear Thermal Outdoor Leggings

Leggings can be ideal on the comfort front for long walks and hikes, but regular pairs rarely offer enough guard against the wind and chill in winter. Designed for the outdoors, these leggings from ACAI are made with a sturdy insulating yarn that feels super supportive against your skin, as well as being warm, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. They also have a reinforced high waistband, seam-free inner legs and a handy zipped pocket on the thigh. ACAI are committed to minimising environmental impact across their range and making products that last – and your leggings will arrive inside a mesh laundry bag instead of a disposable plastic bag, and in biodegradable packaging.