11 of the best Christmas gifts for fitness lovers

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one isn’t always easy – but if they’re a keen gym junkie, runner or fitness fan, chances are they’ll always appreciate unwrapping something exercise-related.

From great gadgets to premium sportswear, we’ve scoured some genuinely useful Christmas gifts that are bound to delight – whatever your budget.

Here’s our pick of the best Christmas pressies for breaking a sweat in 2021…

1. Kin Halcyon Ocean Yoga Mat, £55, kinyogamats.com

GG1

If you’re keen to shop with a conscience this year, Kin is one of the few yoga mat brands with 100% plastic-free packaging, plus the mats are PVC-free and made with sustainably and ethically sourced natural rubber. Created by yogi Laura Pearce, they’re not only built for performance but also feature unique and stylish prints and are tactile to touch, creating a beautiful sensory experience for any mat-based workout.

2. Get Fit Workout Cards, £5, oliverbonas.com

GG2

One of the hardest things about motivating yourself to exercise is planning what to do. This nifty pack of ‘decision’ cards does the thinking for you and will keep things fresh and varied, with 100 different bodyweight moves to choose from. Each card is illustrated with an exercise; simply pick from the pack and get going.

3. JBL Reflect Mini NIC Waterproof True Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones, £129.99, uk.jbl.com

GG3

A decent pair of wireless headphones is a must for any workout. JBL’s recent launch are a discreet and stylish option with a high waterproof rating, meaning they’ll survive the most gruelling of regimes. They also feature active noise cancelling, with smart ambient technology available to keep wearers in the loop with their surroundings. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can also be called upon at the touch of a button.

4. Freetrain V1 Vest, £29.99, freetrain.co.uk

freetrain1

An upgrade most runners won’t know they need until they have it, the Freetrain vest provides an easy and comfortable solution for storing your phone while you’re pounding the pavement. It’s made from an ultra-reflective material too, so it’s ideal for exercising on winter evenings, and has lots of handy extra pockets for keys and other essentials too.

5. Contur Afresh Crop, £49.99, conturuk.com

contur

This anti-fast fashion activewear brand creates stylish pieces that last using Econyl, a type of super-soft fabric made by recovering and repurposing old fishing nets and ocean plastics. With a flattering high ‘V’ neckline, racerback, long-line silhouette and under-band for a supportive fit, this gorgeous gift will look and feel great on every shape and size.

6. E-Trends Fly, £699, e-trends.co.uk

bike

With the impressive power of an electric bike and the convenience of a folding bike, the Fly means they can save space at home and still tackle a cycle commute with ease. Featuring a 250W motor and stylish black finish, they can use it to whizz to meetings or simply potter to the shops without breaking into a sweat, and it swiftly folds down in seconds.

7. This Works Sleep On It Tree Decoration Gift Set, £10.40, johnlewis.com

treedec

If you like the idea of surprising them with lots of little gifts, this sweet stocking-filler will do just the trick. It contains a miniature bottle of This Works’ famous Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, along with a stress-relieving roll-on oil and a calming spray. After all, quality sleep is an essential part of any fitness regime.

8. Vivobarefoot Primus Lite II Recycled Men’s Shoes, £110, vivobarefoot.com

vivo1

There’s no better feeling than unwrapping a pair of box-fresh trainers on Christmas Day. He’s sure to love these minimal kicks from Vivobarefoot, designed with streamlined stuffing and padding to let your feet do their natural thing. They’re also 100% vegan and made from sustainable recycled plastics that are kind to both feet and the planet.

9. Form ZZZZs 30 Capsules, £19, planetorganic.com

form

If they’ve been struggling to get enough kip recently, these naturally nootropic supplements from Form promise to support a regenerative night’s rest. Its hero ingredient is 5-HTP derived from griffonia seed, which reportedly helps boost serotonin and melatonin, said to help keep the sleep cycle in check.

10. Rapha Roll Top Backpack, £100, rapha.cc

Rapha-Roll-Top-Back-pack-1920×1280

Comfortable, well made and boasting 25-litres of storage, this Rapha backpack might just be the ultimate kit bag. There’s ample space for shoes, and there’s a retractable clip to keep the contents firmly in place. Although technically designed for cyclists, it’s still a more back-friendly option than lugging around a shoulder bag.

11. Polar Unite Fitness Watch, £134.50, polar.com

polar1

Whether they love to lift weights or just enjoy a casual Sunday morning yoga session, everyone wants a fitness tracker on their wrist, logging their data. Polar’s Unite watch is an excellent choice for tracking all their stats in one place. It also offers guided daily workouts, sleep and heart rate monitoring and sport-specific tracking for 100 different activities, including running, cycling, swimming and yoga.