British grime rapper Wiley has controversially referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a ‘control method’ by China.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has to date killed 266,077 people worldwide, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

And while there is no evidence to support claims the virus was man-made, Wiley pointed to the outbreak as potentially being a means of ‘depopulating' the country.

Speaking to Q Magazine, he said: “I feel like someone high up … this is a control method. Depopulation is a real thing.

"However it occurs, I don’t know how to explain that part because different people use different methods but I read on the [inter]net, it said in China you were only allowed one baby but people kept having 10.

“Can you imagine in England if I got into power and I told you, ‘Sorry mate, you can only have one kid'. So that don’t feel alright already?