Graham Norton on Strictly’s same-sex pairings: ‘I don’t need to see a man dancing with a man'
Graham Norton has said Strictly Come Dancing’s same-sex pairings will ‘muddy the waters for the judges’ when it returns to screens next month.
It is the first time in the show’s 16-year history that same-sex couples will be allowed to take part.
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams announced she will be the first contestant to form a female partnership in what is a groundbreaking move for the BBC show.
Television presenter Norton said: “As you have people who can be openly gay on that show, I don't particularly need to see a man dancing with a man."
The 57 year-old believes that it will make the judging more complicated.
“I understand the reason the Strictly bosses might do it is coming from a good place, but it does kind of muddy the waters for the judges,” he told Best Magazine.
“If you've got two partners who can do lifts and men's bodies are different shapes, how would that work? I don't think it's a homophobic thing. You want to be able to compare like with like."
The show will run for nine weeks instead of the usual 13 weeks.