Glee actress Lea Michele welcomes first child with husband Zandy Reich
11:24am, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Glee actress Lea Michele has welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich.
The 33 year-old gave birth to a baby boy on August 20 and the couple have have named him Ever Leo.
“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful,” a source told People.
“He's been an easy baby so far."
The couple have been together since July 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2018, before officially tying the knot in March this year.