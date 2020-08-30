Glastonbury organisers are still planning for the 2021 edition of the festival to take place in June, Emily Eavis has confirmed.

The legendary music event, which was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eavis took over organisational duties for the festival from her father Michael - (Copyright PA)

And with the return of festivals still largely unknown, some have suggested the June 23-27 weekend for Glastonbury 2021 is somewhat ambitious.

But Eavis, who is now the principle organiser having taken over from her father Michael, insists they still fully attend to go ahead with those dates.

Speaking on Twitter, she said: "For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 - we’re still very much aiming for June."

Eavis also confirmed that the ticket re-sale date has been pushed back as many festival goers who had tickets for this year’s event have decided to keep them for the 2021 edition, rather than opting for a refund.

She added: "Also, we’ve moved our ticket resale back from October to April, because so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell.

"Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January."

It has not yet been revealed whether or not the same headliners who were due to play at the 2020 festival - Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift - will appear next year.

All other UK festivals have also been cancelled until 2021.