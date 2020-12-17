Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis admits they are still a ‘long way’ from being able to announce whether the event will go ahead in 2021.

The famous Somerset festival, which was due to welcome headliners Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar back in June, was forced to cancel for the first in its history earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while news of a vaccine has brought hope to many in the UK that we could return to normal life by the summer of 2021, Eavis remains cautious about predicting whether Glastonbury will take place next year.

Festival fans missed out on Glastonbury this year due to the pandemic (PA Archive)

"I can't tell you how much we'd love to welcome everyone back to the farm! It's been way too quiet here this year and we want to get people back here as soon as we possibly can," she told the BBC.

"Obviously the vaccine news in recent weeks has increased our chances, but I think we're still quite a long way from being able to say we're confident 2021 will go ahead.

"We're doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare, but there are still just so many unknowns and factors which are completely out of our control.

"What we definitely can't afford to risk is getting too far into the process of next year, only for it to be snatched away from us again. We lost millions this year, and we can't risk that happening again."

Back in August, Eavis dismissed the idea that Glastonbury could be pushed back from June to September in 2021.