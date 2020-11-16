GB hockey star Samantha Quek announces her pregnancy after ‘devastating’ miscarriage
Olympic hockey gold medallist Samantha Quek has revealed she is six months’ pregnant, after the heartbreak of a miscarriage earlier this year.
Quek said she didn’t confirm the news sooner as she and husband Tom Mairs wanted to keep it private after the events of January.
She wrote on Twitter: "I am delighted to (finally) announce that I am six months pregnant. After a devastating miscarriage earlier this year, I kept the news very private.
“However I’m now in a place where I can talk about what happened in the hope my experience can help others.”
Quek confirmed the news to OK! Magazine saying: "I didn’t want to speak to anyone. I had guilt and shame that it was my fault. I was looking back at everything I did during pregnancy and replaying every single minute. I put it all on me and my body."
She fell pregnant again quite soon and spoke of her ‘relief’ at the 12-week scan.
"I was really overwhelmed. I just cried. It was pure relief at seeing the image on the screen and hearing the heartbeat."