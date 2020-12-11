Fury shows off hilarious Christmas jumper collection after declining Joshua-Pulev invite
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has unveiled his range of Christmas jumpers for fans to purchase over the festive period.
The Gypsy King revealed the Christmas clothing on his Instagram, which included a jumper with his famous phrase ‘You Big Dosser’ written across it.
Another says: "Merry Xmas you filthy animals."
Alongside the photos, he said: "Merry Christmas you Big dossers. Got a small amount of theses Christmas Jumpers &Tshirts get yours now. @gypsykingofficialmerchandise while stocks last."
Fury’s post comes just 24 hours after he declined promoter Eddie Hearn’s invite to Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.
Fury and Joshua are expected to clash in an undisputed fight next year, providing AJ gets the win over Pulev.
But while Hearn believes Fury being present for the bout this weekend will help build the all-British dust-up, the WBC champion has told fans he will not be making an appearance.
"This is Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King," he said in a social media video.
"Just a quick one guys, I will not be attending any boxing this weekend. For all the rumours this weekend that I'll be attending some boxing, I will not be.
"Don't expect fireworks, don't expect any action from the Gypsy King because I'll be grafting, I'll be working as usual, always staying fit and ready.
"Good night and god bless."