Former WWE star Nikki Bella reveals battle with postpartum depression following birth of son
WWE legend Nikki Bella has revealed she suffered with postpartum depression following the birth of her son Matteo.
The 36 year-old welcomed her newborn with fiance and ex-Dancing with the Stars dancer Artem Chigvintsev on July 31.
But the WWE Hall of Famer has now opened up on The Bellas Podcast about the importance of ‘communication’ after pretending to be ‘strong’ following the birth.
She said: "Communication is key, talking to people is key. If you are someone who’s fighting postpartum [depression] and you’re just trying to be strong like I was, you can’t.
“We can’t win this battle, we cannot fight postpartum depression, we just physically and mentally can’t and we have to talk to people.”
The pair have been together since March 2019 and announced their engagement in January.