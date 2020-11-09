Former Olympic road racing cyclist Modesta Vzesniauskaite is expecting her first child with John Caudwell.

The 37 year-old and English billionaire Caudwell, 68, are looking forward to welcoming a baby boy in the spring.

Vzesniauskaite from Lithuania, who won the Giro di San Marino in 2005, said: “I think I've been searching all my life for a man like him. I don't need the luxury, just someone kind I can trust and who respects me. John gives me all of that.”

The pair met at a cycling event and have been together for five years.

“I love that life is an adventure with him and we're so happy. He's my everything, and I can't wait for our baby boy to be born,” she told HELLO!

Caudwell, the Phones 4u co-founder, toldhow he was looking forward to the birth of his sixth child.

"I'm very excited. Most men think the majority of their parenting is done by the time they're 50, but with a new baby on the way, I've still got a long way to go so I'd better stay fit and healthy.

“I'll help with the nappies and the feeds, just as I did with my other children.”

Vzesniauskaite, who competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, already has a son - Leonardo, 8 - from her first marriage.

Caudwell has three children from his first marriage to Kate McFarlance - Rebekah, 40, Libby, 32 and Rufus, 24.

He also has an 18 year-old daughter, Scarlett, with violinist Jane Burgess and a son, Jacobi, 16, with former model Claire Johnson.