Former NBA star Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr call off engagement
22:14pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Former NBA star Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement after a year.
The pair met in August 2019 and became engaged three months later, and were due to get married in November next year.
Fitness trainer Parr revealed the news on Instagram, writing: "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar.
"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.
"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”