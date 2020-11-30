Former Australian Diamond star Kimberlee Green and cricketer Trent Copeland welcome baby son
Former Australian Diamond captain Kimberlee Green and her husband, Australian cricketer Trent Copeland, have announced the arrival of their baby boy.
Green, 34, who earned 74 caps for her country before retiring from professional netball in 2019, has been married to Copeland since 2012.
The two-time netball World Cup winner revealed the name on Instagram beneath a picture of her cradling her son: “Lennon Green Copeland.”
Copeland, 34, who plays first-class cricket for New South Wales, posted the same image and caption on his social media.
Former Australian Diamond Renae Ingles congratulated the pair, writing: "The best! Congratulations you guys xxx."
Australian sports presenter Mel McLaughlin said: "Biggest love to the 3 of you. No pressure kid."
Singer Erin Holland added: “Yayyyy congrats lovely people!!!"
And hockey star Kieran Govers said: "Yes yes yes congrats."