Former Arsenal star Alex Scott set to co-host Children in Need
Former Arsenal star Alex Scott has said it’s a ‘complete honour’ to co-host this year’s Children in Need.
The 36 year-old will be presenting the BBC show alongside comedian Chris Ramsey, actor Stephen Mangan and presenter Mel Giedroyc on November 13.
Scott, who was a contestant on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, has said the news is ‘surreal’.
She wrote on Instagram: "It feels so surreal to be part of the presenter line up this year on @bbccin - it’s a complete honour!!
"It has been a show which I have grown up with, I don’t think a little 8-year-old Alex watching at home all those years ago would have ever dreamed that one day she could be presenting it.
“It goes to show that anything can happen, no matter your circumstances or background - never stop dreaming. It’s going to be a great show, for an incredible cause, so see everyone on 13th November.”
Children in Need is an annual fundraiser which raises money for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.