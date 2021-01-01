Former American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn reveals split from fiance P.K. Subban after three years
Former American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn has announced she has split from her fiance P.K. Subban after three years together.
The 36 year-old got engaged to the Canadian ice hockey star in August 2019.
Vonn, who has earned 43 World Cup gold medals in the Downhill, revealed the news to her 2.1 million Instagram followers.
She wrote: "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal.
"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."
Subban, 31, posted the same image on his Instagram, adding: “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.”