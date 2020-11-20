Winter vegetable soup recipe with dumplings

Bursting with flavour and topped with steamed dumplings, this hearty soup, from the Hairy Bikers’ new veggie cookbook, is a real winter warmer. Plus it can be made vegan by using vegetarian suet instead of butter in the dumplings.

Winter vegetable soup with dumplings recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

2tbsp olive oil1 onion, finely chopped1 celery stick, finely chopped600g root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, swede, turnips, celeriac and potatoes, sliced or diced150g beetroot (100g peeled and diced, 50g grated)3 garlic cloves, finely chopped1tsp dried thyme or 2 sprigs of fresh50g barleyUp to 1.5L vegetable stock1tsp Marmite2 leeks, finely sliced100g kale, shreddedSea salt and black pepper

To make the dumplings:150g self-raising flour75g butter or vegetarian suet1tsp caraway seeds (optional)1tsp dried thyme

To serve:Finely chopped dill or parsleyDollops of mustard or horseradish

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan or a flameproof casserole dish. Add the onion and cook gently over a medium-high heat until it starts to take on some colour. Add the root vegetables, including the diced beetroot, but not the grated, and continue to cook, stirring regularly, for another 10 minutes until they start to reduce in volume.

2. Stir in the garlic, thyme and barley and cook for another couple of minutes. Pour in 1.2 litres of the stock and season. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a fast simmer. Stir in the Marmite (the heat will melt it off the spoon) and partially cover the pan with a lid. Simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables start to soften.

3. Add the leeks and kale. Continue to cook until the barley is swollen and slightly al dente and the vegetables are tender – this should take 15–20 minutes. Add more liquid if the soup gets too thick.

4. Meanwhile, make the dumplings. If you want the dumplings firm and lightly browned, preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6, or you can just steam them on top of the soup. Put the flour into a bowl and add the butter or suet. Rub in the fat, then season well. Add the caraway seeds, if using, and the thyme and just enough water to make a slightly tacky dough. Divide thedough into eight pieces and roll into balls.

5. Stir the grated beetroot into the soup. Drop the dumplings on top of the soup and either put the pan in the oven for about 15 minutes until the dumplings are puffed up and lightly browned, or cover and leave to simmer on the hob for 15–20 minutes. Garnish with dill or parsley and serve with dollops of mustard or horseradish.

The Hairy Bikers’ Veggie Feasts by Si King and Dave Myers, photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins, is published by Seven Dials, priced £22. Available now (orionbooks.co.uk)