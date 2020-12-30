Tomato dip recipe with sourdough bread and olive oil
Heaped on sourdough bread and topped with olive oil, this delicious tomato dip by Happy Food’s Niklas Ekstedt makes a healthy starter or side dish, or even a simple but tasty brunch.
Ingredients:
500g sweet and ripe tomatoes3 shallots1 clove of garlic4tbsp olive oil2tbsp red wine vinegar1 red chilli6–8 basil leaves, wood sorrel or herb of your choiceSalt
Method:1. Cut the tomatoes in half and roughly chop or grate the cut surface coarsely with a grater (hold the tomato by the skin).
2. Add salt and suspend in a fine sieve for approximately one hour. If you grated the tomatoes you will obtain a thick consistency.
3. Finely chop the shallots and garlic and quickly fry without allowing them to brown in a hot pan with one teaspoon of the olive oil.
4. Mix with the tomato mixture, the remaining olive oil and red wine vinegar and season with salt.
5. Halve the chilli and remove the seeds.
6. Shred the basil leaves, sorrel or chosen herbs.
7. Top the tomato dip with chilli and herbs.
8. Serve with freshly toasted sourdough bread or roast chicken breast with grilled salad.
Happy Food For Life by Niklas Ekstedt and Henrik Ennart, photography by David Loftus, is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £22. Available now (bloomsbury.com).