Joe Wicks loves hearty food – pies, burgers and pizzas are all top of his list. He’s into “anything that’s a little bit naughty, but feels like comfort food”, he says.

This tandoori chicken burger definitely fits the bill, while still giving all the protein and veggies you need for a balanced diet.

Tandoori chicken burger with cucumber raita recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan by Joe Wicks

Ingredients:(Serves 1)

1 medium sweet potato, skin left on, cut into 8 wedges1 x 200g skinless chicken breast fillet1 tbsp tandoori curry pasteSalt and pepper1 tbsp coconut oil1 brioche bun, cut in half¼ cucumber1½ tbsp low-fat Greek yoghurtBig pinch of garam masala2 leaves of iceberg lettuceSqueeze of lemon juice1 tbsp crispy onions – optional

Method:

1. Put the sweet potato wedges into a microwaveable bowl with two tablespoons of water, cover and zap on high for six minutes.

2. Meanwhile place the chicken between two pieces of cling film or baking parchment on a chopping board. Using a rolling pin, meat mallet or any other blunt instrument, bash the chicken until it is about 1cm thick all over. Spoon the tandoori curry paste over the chicken breast, rubbing it into the flesh, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Melt one teaspoon of coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. Once melted, lay the chicken in the pan, cook for around four minutes on each side.

4. While the chicken is cooking, melt the remaining coconut oil in a separate frying pan over a medium to high heat. Carefully uncover the sweet potato wedges, tip out their water and place the wedges into the hot pan. Season. Fry for three to four minutes, turning halfway, until crisp. Once nearly cooked, move the wedges to one side of the frying pan and toast the burger bun, cut side down, in the other.

5. Make the raita. Grate the cucumber, squeeze out as much liquid as you can, dump into a small bowl. Add the Greek yoghurt, garam masala, salt and pepper, stir together. Slice the lettuce and squeeze over some lemon juice.

6. Come back to the chicken, which by now will be cooked through. Check by slicing into a thicker part to make sure the meat is white all the way through with no raw pink bits left. Cut the chicken in half.

7. Assemble your burger. Spread half the cucumber raita onto the base of the bun. Place the lettuce on top, followed by the tandoori chicken, remaining raita and crispy onions, if you like. Serve with the sweet potato wedges.

30 Day Kick Start Plan: 100 Delicious Recipes With Energy Boosting Workouts by Joe Wicks, photography by Andrew Burton, is published by Bluebird, priced £18.99. Available now