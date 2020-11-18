In praise of keeping recipes simple as Nigella Lawson gives us buttered toast

Nigella Lawson has caught a bit of good-natured flack for showing us how to make buttered toast in her latest TV show Cook, Eat, Repeat.

Of course, she does give the recipe a ‘Nigella’ spin – by buttering it twice and sprinkling sea salt on top – but there’s really not much you can do to jazz up such a basic recipe.

However, you can’t deny it looks delicious, and Lawson proclaims: “This is the platonic ideal of toast,” before tucking in to her buttery slice.

TV viewers fell into two camps – those who couldn’t believe she was actually spelling out how to make buttered toast…

… and those who love Lawson for her relatable eats.

It’s hardly the kind of recipe you normally see chefs whipping up on TV, but sometimes simple really is better – and here’s why…

Buttered toast is one of the greatest things ever created

Whoever first decided to slather a thick layer of salted butter on top of toasted bread deserves a medal. It truly is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and we’d argue it easily rivals any Michelin star three course meal out there.

Simple food is often the most comforting

Mac and cheese, peanut butter sandwiches, scrambled eggs – so many of the easiest meals are extremely comforting, maybe because they take us back to our childhood and fill us with nostalgia. Whatever it is, we’re all searching for some inner calm right now, and comfort food is an easy way to feel better.

Sometimes you just don’t want to cook anything elaborate

Even the most reluctant home cooks have found themselves spending a lot more time in the kitchen this year and – for anyone – constantly following new recipes with long lists of ingredients can get exhausting. That’s why the occasional dinner of cereal and milk in a bowl is the perfect way to give yourself a break – plus, it requires much less washing up.

It’s hard to mess up

For some people, cooking is a joy. For others, it’s a chore that can go wrong in the blink of an eye. Simple dishes are much easier to pull off than anything overly fancy, and are likely to bring so much more pleasure than pain to newbie chefs.

It’s affordable

If you’re feeling a bit strapped for cash – particularly as we edge closer to Christmas – basic food can be a huge help. After all, bread with a bit of butter isn’t going to set you back too much – and it sure doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice taste.