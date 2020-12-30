Pasta al dente with sage, butter and pine nuts recipe
Best served al dente, this pappardelle pasta dish by Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt comes with simple sauce of butter, sage and pine nuts. Fuss-free and delicious.
Pasta al dente with sage, butter and pine nuts recipe
Ingredients:
400g pappardelle, dried2 cloves of garlic3tbsp butter8–10 sage leaves, plus extra to garnish50g Parmesan3tbsp pine nuts, toastedBlack pepper for serving
Method:1. Cook the pasta al dente, according to the instructions on the packaging. Drain and leave to steam thoroughly.
2. Thinly slice the garlic.
3. Brown the butter slightly and add the sage and garlic.
4. Add the pasta and mix thoroughly.
5. Serve with Parmesan shavings, toasted pine nuts, extra finely sliced sage and freshly ground black pepper.
Happy Food For Life by Niklas Ekstedt and Henrik Ennart, photography by David Loftus, is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £22. Available now (bloomsbury.com).