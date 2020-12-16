Masala shrimp recipe

“On a trip to Auckland to visit my cousins, we decided to rent out a bach (a beach house) and spend Christmas at the beach,” remembers food writer and photographer Nik Sharma.

“We grilled all week and ate a lot of ice cream, as one does in New Zealand. Because shrimp cooks quickly, it became the appetiser of choice to eat while our food cooked on the grill. This dish brings back fond memories of that special holiday.”

Masala shrimp from The Flavor Equation by Nik Sharma

Ingredients:(Serves 4 to 6 as an appetiser)

455g raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated2.5cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated2tbsp tomato paste1tbsp fresh lime juice1tsp garam masala½tsp ground cayenne¼tsp ground cinnamonFine sea salt2tbsp minced chives, for garnish1 lime, quartered, for garnish

THE FLAVOR APPROACH: The heat from the cayenne and spices in the garam masala are amplified by the addition of the lime juice. Lime juice also helps denature the proteins in the shrimp, which cook even faster once heated, so do not over-marinate the shrimp, or they will get rubbery.

Method:

1. Rinse the shrimp under cold running water, pat dry with clean paper towels, and place in a large bowl.

2. Combine one tablespoon of the oil and the garlic, ginger, tomato paste, lime juice, garam masala, cayenne, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Add the shrimp, season with salt, and fold to coat evenly. Let sit for five minutes.

3. Heat the remaining one tablespoon of oil in a medium stainless-steel or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp with the liquids in the bowl to the hot oil and sauté until they turn pink, three to four minutes. The tomato paste and shrimp might make it tricky to determine the pink colour, so cut a piece of the shrimp in half; the flesh inside should be completely tender and white in addition to the outer surface and tail turning pink.

4. Transfer the shrimp to a serving plate. Garnish with the chives. Serve immediately with the lime quarters on the side.

The Flavor Equation: The Science Of Great Cooking Explained + More Than 100 Essential Recipes by Nik Sharma, is published by Chronicle Books, priced £26. Photography by Nik Sharma. Available now.