Elvis Presley wasn’t exactly the king of healthy eating, so it might surprise you to see Elvis-style pancakes in Joe Wicks’ latest cookbook. However, this recipe gives the classic a twist by using mashed bananas and peanut butter as the base, making it a low-carb choice.

Paired with slices of streaky bacon, it’s a great breakfast if you’re looking for something a bit heartier than a smoothie…

Elvis pancakes recipe from 30 Day Kick Start Plan by Joe Wicks

Ingredients:(Serves 1)

4 rashers of streaky bacon (120g)2 small ripe bananas2 eggs2 heaped tbsp peanut butter½ tsp ground cinnamonBig pinch of baking powderSalt10g butterDrizzle of maple syrup – optional

Method:

1. Preheat your grill to maximum.

2. Lay the rashers of bacon on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Slide under the hot grill. Cook for about four minutes on each side, or until done to your liking. I like my bacon crispy on the outside but still a little soft.

3. Meanwhile using a fork, mash the bananas in a bowl into a rough puree. Crack in the eggs, spoon in one tablespoon peanut butter, sprinkle in the cinnamon, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Give everything a good stir. Pancake batter sorted.

4. Melt the butter in a large non-stick frying pan over a low to medium heat. Once bubbling, spoon the batter into the pan to make four to six pancakes. Fry the pancakes without moving them for three minutes on the first side, or until the batter has set, then flip and fry the pancakes for a further minute on the second side.

5. While the pancakes are gently frying, mix the remaining peanut butter with half a tablespoon water in a small bowl. This will loosen it, making it easier to drizzle on the pancakes.

6. Pile the banana pancakes onto a plate. Top with the bacon, drizzle over the peanut butter along with a little maple syrup, if you like. Gobble down, Elvis-style.

30 Day Kick Start Plan: 100 Delicious Recipes With Energy Boosting Workouts by Joe Wicks, photography by Andrew Burton, is published by Bluebird, priced £18.99. Available now.