Creamy sweet potato soup recipe
Try this warm, hearty and really quite easy sweet potato soup – perfect for a weekday lunch.
Sweet potato soup from Be More Vegan by Niki Webster
Ingredients:(Serves 4)
2tbsp olive oil1 onion2 cloves of garlic1tsp ground cumin1tsp turmeric1tsp ground coriander3 small sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into small cubes500ml veg stock1 can coconut milk1tbsp tomato puréeTwist of black pepper½tsp salt
Toppings:
Toasted seeds or nutsA swirl of plant-based yoghurtPinch of chilli flakes (if you like some spice!)
Method:
1. Chop the onion into small dice, and chop the garlic up finely.
2. Add the onion to a large pan with the olive oil and sauté for seven to eight minutes on a low heat. Add in the spices, garlic and fry for a further few minutes.
3. Next add the sweet potato, veg stock, coconut milk, tomato purée to the pan and simmer for 15 minutes covered – until the sweet potato is soft. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Turn off the heat and then blitz using a hand blender, until smooth and creamy.
5. Add more water if you’d like it thinner. Top with the toasted seeds, plant-based yoghurt, and chilli flakes if using.
Be More Vegan by Niki Webster, photography by Nassimer Rothacker, is published by Welbeck Publishing priced £14.99. Available now.