Chicken pad Thai recipe
“This Thai favourite is packed full of flavour,” says fitness chef Graeme Tomlinson. ”
Unfortunately, restaurant versions are usually full of calories, too. But by reducing the sesame oil from 20ml to 5ml and the peanuts from 30g to 10g, you can still enjoy the classic textures and taste of pad Thai while saving 238 calories.”
Chicken pad Thai from The Fitness Chef: Still Tasty by Graeme Tomlinson
Ingredients:(Serves 1)
50g fresh rice noodles5ml olive oil5g brown sugar150g skinless chicken breast, cut into 4cm pieces1tsp garlic powder50g fresh bean sprouts2 spring onions, finely slicedJuice of ½ lime , plus a wedge to serve10ml light soy sauce10ml fish sauce1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped1 medium egg10g unsalted peanuts, crushedSmall handful of freshly chopped corianderBlack pepper
Method:
1. Half-fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to the boil. Add the noodles and simmer for four to six minutes until tender. Drain and set aside.
2. While the noodles are cooking, put a medium frying pan over a medium heat, then add the oil, brown sugar, chicken and garlic powder. Cook for five minutes.
3. Reduce the heat, then add the bean sprouts, spring onions, lime juice, soy sauce, fish sauce and red chilli, then season with pepper and cook for a further five minutes.
4. Crack in the egg and stir thoroughly for three to four minutes.
5. Plate up the noodles, followed by the chicken mixture, garnishing with the crushed peanuts, lime wedge and chopped coriander.
The Fitness Chef: Still Tasty by Graeme Tomlinson, photography by Hannah Pemberton, is published by Ebury Press on January 7, priced £16.99.