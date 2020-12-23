“There is something very warming about the flavour and texture of braised short ribs in any cuisine. To me, Korean galbi jjim is the most special braise of them all,” says chef Hooni Kim.

“The strong soy sauce is balanced by the many different aromatic vegetables that give the meat an incredible depth and complexity of flavour, while the soft texture of the slow-cooked beef makes you feel safe and comfortable.

“Of all the recipes in this book, this is my favourite to share, teach, and cook. If you were only to make one dish from this book, I would recommend it be this one. Galbi jjim is so delicious you could serve it three nights in a row for dinner and no one would complain. Just be sure to make enough of it.”

Braised beef short ribs recipe from My Korea by Hooni Kim

Ingredients:(Serves 6-8)

2tbsp grape seed or canola oil12 beef short ribs cut into 2-2.5-inch segmentsSalt and freshly ground black pepper2 onions, cut into ½-inch dice2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice, plus 1lb carrots, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces2 medium celery stalks, cut into ½-inch dice2 cups sake1 cup mirin1 cup soy sauce2 Korean or Asian pears, peeled, cored, diced, and pureed in a food processor3tbsp sugar10 garlic cloves, minced (or pureed in a small food processor)A 1-ounce piece ginger, peeled and minced (or pureed in a small food processor)About 4 cups Dashi1lb pearl onions, peeled1lb small Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered

Note: Any leftovers can be kept in the fridge and reheated the next day. Add a cup of dashi or water to the braise when you reheat it, and warm very gently over low heat, covered, on the stovetop or in a 325°F oven. The texture of the meat will firm up if you shock it with high heat while it is still cold.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.

2. Set a large Dutch oven over high heat and add the oil. Season the ribs all over with salt and pepper. Add five or six of the ribs to the pot in one layer, being careful not to crowd the pot, and sear on all sides until deep brown, five to eight minutes. Remove the ribs and set aside on a large plate or sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining ribs.

3. Add the diced onions, carrots, and celery to the pot and cook for about three minutes, stirring, until aromatic. Add the sake and mirin. Wait until the liquid is at a full boil, then carefully light it with a lighter or a long match and let the flames die out, one to two minutes. (If you would rather not light the sake, let the liquid boil for three minutes to burn off the alcohol.) Once the alcohol has cooked off, add the ribs, soy sauce, pear puree, sugar, garlic, and ginger. Add enough dashi so the ribs are fully immersed in liquid, bring the mixture to a simmer, and cover the pot.

4. Transfer the pot to the oven and cook the ribs for one hour, then skim the excess fat from the top layer of the braising liquid and put the pot back in the oven. After another hour, check the meat; if it is not really tender, braise for another 20-30 minutes or so.

5. Remove the meat from the oven and let it rest in the cooking liquid, covered, at room temperature, for at least three hours, or overnight in the refrigerator, to let the beef continue to absorb the braising flavours. Remove any fat on the surface of the braising liquid before reheating.

6. Set the Dutch oven over low heat and heat just until the braising mixture is liquefied. Remove the short ribs from the Dutch oven and transfer to a platter or sheet pan. Strain the liquid and discard the solids. Pour the liquid back into the Dutch oven, set over high heat, and bring to a boil. Add the pearl onions, the remaining carrots, and the potatoes and cook for 10-15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the braising liquid is thick enough to coat them with a light glaze. Reduce the heat to low, add the short ribs, cover, and cook for 10 minutes, or until the beef is warmed through. Serve with rice and banchan on the side.

My Korea: Traditional Flavours, Modern Recipes by Hooni Kim is published by W. W. Norton & Company, Inc, all rights reserved, copyright (c) 2020 Hooni Kim, priced £30. Available now.