8 Christmas cocktails to stir up at home

With lengthy lockdowns and the trend for tippling at home going strong, cocktail shakers, trolleys and bar carts have become objects of desire this year.

Now with the spotlight on seasonal serves right now, it’s time to crack out the Christmas cocktail list.

From hot toddies with a joyful twist, to rims dipped in candy canes and a pa rum pum pum pudding cocktail, we’ve got you covered.

Serve one of these exquisite drinks alongside the tinsel, tree and trimmings and chances are you’ll be merrily celebrating the art of mixology under the mistletoe…

1. Gordon’s Sloe-secco

Ingredients: 25ml Gordon’s Sloe Gin (£18, 70cl, Sainsbury’s), 100ml prosecco.

Method: Pour sloe gin into a chilled champagne flute and top with chilled prosecco, then stir gently.

2. The Greatest Gift

2 Cotswold cocktail digi

Ingredients: 45ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky (£30, 70cl, Waitrose), 25ml Cotswolds Whisky Amaro Liqueur No 1 (£34.95, 50cl, Cotswolds Distillery), 45ml cranberry juice, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml egg white (or aquafaba), bar spoon of honey.

Method: Dissolve the honey in Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, add all the ingredients into a shaker and dry shake (without ice). Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

3. Grey Goose Candy Cane Lane

3 GIZ N GREEN8886 MARTINI NO BOTTLE COPY_LRv1 digi

Ingredients: 50ml Grey Goose Vodka (£30.99, 70cl, Amazon), 30ml fresh espresso, 20ml peppermint syrup (available from Amazon). Crushed candy canes to rim the glass.

Method: Crush candy canes onto a small plate. Wet the rim of a chilled martini glass and gently dip the rim onto the plate, ensuring it gets a nice coating. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, espresso and syrup, shake vigorously and strain into the glass.

4. Fairy Tale of Brew York

4 Fairytale of Brew York digi

Ingredients: 25ml Dead Man’s Fingers Spiced Rum (£18, 70cl, Asda), 25ml Irish whiskey, 15ml vanilla syrup, freshly brewed coffee. Double cream and cinnamon to garnish.

Method: Add the ingredients to a heat-proof glass and stir slowly. Pour the cream over the back of a warm teaspoon and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

5. Clover Club

5 Clover cocktail digi

Ingredients: 25ml Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (£28, 70cl, Waitrose), 25ml fresh lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, 3-4 fresh raspberries, dash of egg white, nutmeg.

Method: Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (without ice). Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

6. Copper Toddy

6 Retouched 1 digi

Ingredients: 40ml Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky (£27, 70cl, Amazon), 20ml Earl Grey syrup (see recipe below), 125ml medium cider, 1 star anise, lemon wedge.

To make the Earl Grey syrup: Steep an Earl Grey tea bag in a cup of boiling water for three mins. Mix equal parts caster sugar and boiling tea, stir until all sugar is dissolved. Let stand for five minutes and stir again before use.

Method: Heat all ingredients in a small saucepan on a gentle heat and make sure not to boil. Pour into a heat proof glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

7. Christmas Pudding Old Fashioned

7 DSC09976 digi

Ingredients: 45ml Santa Teresa 1796 Solera Rum (£47.99, 70cl, Amazon), 5ml maple syrup, 5ml cherry syrup, 2 dashes of cacao bitters.

Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass and stir. Serve over ice into an old-fashioned glass and garnish with an orange twist and cloves.

8. Buffalo Peach Tea Pitcher (serves 8)

8 Buffalo_Trace_109_3115 digi

Ingredients: 200ml Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey (£23, 70cl, Tesco), 200ml peach schnapps, 100ml triple sec, 600ml brewed black tea (cold), lemon.

Method: Pour all ingredients into your pitcher or jug with a few lemon slices and stir well. Fill with crushed ice one spoonful at a time, stirring after each spoonful until near the brim. Stir again to make sure it’s well mixed and chilled. Serve in glasses filled with ice and garnish with a lemon wheel.