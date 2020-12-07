7 incredible festive gingerbread creations that are almost too good to eat
‘Tis the season to indulge in some festive baking, and what could be more delightful than a gingerbread house decorated with snowy white icing?
But why stop at a house when you can build a car, a train, or a whole city?
To inspire your culinary creations, check out these spectacular gingerbread constructions…
1. Gingerbread Home Alone house
To mark the 30th anniversary of the classic Christmas movie, Disney+ commissioned award-winning artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo to create a gingerbread model of the Home Alone house. The 1.7 metre-high model took 300 hours to make.
2. Gingerbread car
Instagram baking enthusiast Chlorosis Wolff designed and built this fabulous four-wheeled confection and has created a tutorial so you can bake your own gingerbread Land Rover too.
3. Gingerbread teepee tent
Swathed in white icing and adorned with a Christmas wreath, this intricate gingerbread teepee is the work of Ellana Haddrill, a baker based in Queensland, Australia.
4. Gingerbread mansion
With three floors, electric lighting, a balcony and its own Christmas tree, this epic construction from Instagrammer Sonja Olsen isn’t just a gingerbread house, it’s a mansion.
5. Gingerbread Groot
Norwegian sculptor Caroline Eriksson’s movie-inspired gingerbread masterpieces include dragons, aliens, robots and, our favourite, a life-size replica of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.
6. Gingerbread city
Held annually for the last four years (but sadly cancelled this year due to the pandemic), The Gingerbread City is an exhibition where designers, artists and architects create a mouthwatering metropolis, complete with shops, schools and skyscrapers.
7. Gingerbread train
Topped with icing, chocolates and sweets, this lavish locomotive pulled into Vienna train station in 2018.