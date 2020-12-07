7 incredible festive gingerbread creations that are almost too good to eat

Gingerbread train decorated with icing, candies, chocolate and other sweets displayed at Vienna main train station during Christmas time.
By NewsChain Lifestyle
13:00pm, Mon 07 Dec 2020
‘Tis the season to indulge in some festive baking, and what could be more delightful than a gingerbread house decorated with snowy white icing?

But why stop at a house when you can build a car, a train, or a whole city?

To inspire your culinary creations, check out these spectacular gingerbread constructions…

1. Gingerbread Home Alone house

To mark the 30th anniversary of the classic Christmas movie, Disney+ commissioned award-winning artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo to create a gingerbread model of the Home Alone house. The 1.7 metre-high model took 300 hours to make.

2. Gingerbread car

Instagram baking enthusiast Chlorosis Wolff designed and built this fabulous four-wheeled confection and has created a tutorial so you can bake your own gingerbread Land Rover too.

3. Gingerbread teepee tent

Swathed in white icing and adorned with a Christmas wreath, this intricate gingerbread teepee is the work of Ellana Haddrill, a baker based in Queensland, Australia.

4. Gingerbread mansion

With three floors, electric lighting, a balcony and its own Christmas tree, this epic construction from Instagrammer Sonja Olsen isn’t just a gingerbread house, it’s a mansion.

5. Gingerbread Groot

Norwegian sculptor Caroline Eriksson’s movie-inspired gingerbread masterpieces include dragons, aliens, robots and, our favourite, a life-size replica of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

6. Gingerbread city

Held annually for the last four years (but sadly cancelled this year due to the pandemic), The Gingerbread City is an exhibition where designers, artists and architects create a mouthwatering metropolis, complete with shops, schools and skyscrapers.

7. Gingerbread train

Topped with icing, chocolates and sweets, this lavish locomotive pulled into Vienna train station in 2018.

