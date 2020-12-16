7 champagnes to end the year on a much-needed high

Come the stroke of midnight, many of us will be over the moon to welcome in 2021!

Overflowing with positive expectations of the highest order, this New Year’s Eve may not be all about party hats and streamers – but one thing’s for sure, we’ll be popping the corks and celebrating togetherness like never before.

With a sprinkling of stardust and to chime with the chorus of good wishes, nothing beats a glass of champagne – especially with ‘Fizz Friday’ landing on the first day of the year.

Here’s seven of our favourites…

1. Champagne Comte de Senneval 2014, France, £19.99, Lidl stores

A brilliant demonstration of how to enjoy an exceptional glass of champagne for less than £20. Rated 91 points (outstanding) by Lidl’s master of wine, expect a lovely biscuit intensity on the nose, a soft, creamy palate of pristine fruit and admirably long, fresh finish.

2. Champagne Brigitte Delmotte NV, France, currently £17.99 (was £35.99), Laithwaite’s

A small grower champagne with grand designs, could this be the sale of the century? With a lemony richness and just the right measure of buttery toast topped with a lovely chain of citrusy, floral notes, this medal-winning sparkler is on our gold list.

3. Asda Extra Special Vintage Champagne Brut 2008, France, currently £22 (£26), Asda

A vintage that rocked, 2008 was not only cited as one of the two best vintages of the decade, but this A-list release from Louis Bernard romped home with a Gold medal at the International Wine Challenge 2020, as well as winning the IWC Great Value Sparkling £26 and under. Rich and elegant with hints of brioche and pastry, it’s a champagne for champagne lovers.

4. Champagne Pierre Gimonnet et Fils Rosé de Blancs, France, currently £34.90 (was £42.62), Armit Wines

With pretty floral aromas and lots of crisp, berry freshness aligned with delicate, red berry flavours and fleeting hints of cherry on the minerally palate, this is a champagne that never wavers in purity and proffers a long, lasting freshness.

5. Nicolas Feuillatte Travel Bag Rosé NV Champagne, France, £35, John Lewis

A champagne with the wanderlust factor, just because there are travel limitations in place, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with a pukka pink fizz – dressed in a puffa. Youthful and vibrant with red summer fruits, we may be popping the corks ‘in in’ on the biggest night of the year, but these bubbles scream ‘out out’.

6. Champagne Lanson Le Black Reserve, France, £54.99, Selfridges

An exciting new release, which Lanson describe as combining freshness, complexity and fullness. There’s definitely some fantastic brioche richness, a beautiful plush palate with a yeasty complexity and a full, classy finish. Gone before you know it, and utterly gorgeous from beginning to end.

7. Champagne Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires Blanc de Blancs 2006, £148, The Finest Bubble

A rare commodity, this top drop is only the sixth creation in the past 30 years (1983, 85, 90, 95, 2004 – and now 2006). Made from 100% chardonnay (blanc des blancs), it’s rich, round and opulent, and supremely elegant. With creamy notes of nougat and toasty accents riding on the long, generous finish, it’s simply outstanding and one for the Champagne Charlie or Charlotte in your life. Cheers!