6 warming reds for wintry evenings

An unexpected perk of being locked-down in wintry weather is the notion of a cosy fireside red.

Those mountain chalet retreats and ski holidays might be very out of reach right now, but could we recreate some of the magic at home?

Indeed, hunkering down and replicating the homely atmosphere of a log cabin, with a rewarding glass of wine and some classic comfort food, might be just the ticket.

Here’s what we’re cosying up with, with thoughts of a roaring fire…

1. Aldi Gravevine Shiraz, Jumilla, Spain, £3.49, Aldi

A great wintry quaffer that impressed the judges at the The Drinks Business Global Syrah Masters 2020 so much, this bargainous Spanish gem bagged a silver medal. Fresh, fruity and lots of fun, it’s full of bright red fruits alongside subtle strawberry notes, gentle peppery spice and soft, smooth simple finish. Perfect for bangers and mash with a red onion gravy. Fantastic for less than a fiver.

2. Il Sarmento Nero di Troia 2019, Puglia, Italy, £5.50, Co-op stores

A plush red from Puglia that punches well above its weight, it’s stylish on the nose with impressive aromas of ripe black fruits and offers bags of juicy, damson fruit, with hints of sour cherries and dried herbs. Food-friendly and a delicious alternative to primitivo, it’ll slip down a treat with a piping-hot pasta bake. Regardless of the price tag, the regal coat of arms on the label looks good enough to imbibe thoughts of a wintery castle and your inner Game Of Thrones.

3. Banrock Station Sustainable Bottle Merlot 2019, South Australia, £7.50, Co-op stores

A first for eco-friendly Banrock Station, the Australian producer has released a fully recyclable flat-bottled wine. Certified carbon neutral and made from 100% recycled rPET plastic (meaning the plastic has already been used at least once before), it’s 87% lighter than an average glass bottle. Shatterproof and space-saving, it’s akin to a giant hip flask. And as for the wine – a silky smooth drop of sunshine, with a plummy, ripe palate, flash of oak and dash of soft spice – just be careful not to tip it over before you’ve replaced the plastic screwcap.

4. Artesano De Argento Organic Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Argentina, currently £8 (was £10), Tesco)

An A-list Argentinian from the country’s largest organic wine producer in Mendoza, Artesano’s malbec scooped silver at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 and it’s absolutely gorgeous – this is a great price for the quality, even more so while on special. Powerful, velvety smooth and seductively perfumed with aromas of violets and black cherries, enticing flavours of blackberry and deep plum flood the palate, with more florals and violets coming into play on the long, sweeping finish. A total treat, think piercing blue skies, snow-capped mountains and a meat fondue.

5. Elands Pass Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Coastal Region, South Africa, £10.49, Laithwaite’s

Some might say the pleasure of barbecuing in the cold, with hot white coals bringing a warm glow to the face, surpasses anything you might grill in the summer – especially when there’s not much else to do, and you have a rich, ripe cabernet sauvignon like this to go with it. Generous and forward, with a red fruited nose with notes of herbs, and cedar to complement the wafts of smoke hanging in the air, it shows plenty of blackberry and plum flavours accented by smoky tobacco notes and sweet spice, ending with a long, silky finish.

6. Paco By Paco & Lola Tempranillo 2018, Navarra, Spain, £12, Tesco

A wine that draws you in from word go, this punchy blend of garnacha and tempranillo delivers a sumptuous parcel of aromatic, vibrant fruit. Expect a plush texture and mix of ripe strawberry, redcurrant, cherry and exotic spice, complemented by an engaging earthy note and florals through to the finish. Beautifully crafted, this will impress whatever’s on the menu, but we’re thinking grilled chorizo and stuffed peppers with winter vegetables. From a young, modern winery, Paco & Lola’s signature polka dot label is spot on and the wine utterly delicious.