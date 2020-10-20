Five male celebrities you won’t believe have their own fragrance

For pop princesses and reality TV queens, releasing a perfume – or 30, in the case of Britney Spears’ aromatic empire – is par for the course, and their scent ranges can prove highly lucrative.

For some reason, famous guys aren’t quite so likely to dip their toe in the fragrance pond, but there are some male celebrities for whom fragrance is more than just a money-making exercise.

Here are five well-known men who have launched their own scents…

1. Anthony Hopkins

The latest famous face to turn his hand to perfumery, Welsh acting legend Anthony Hopkins has just launched AH Eau de Parfum, a unisex perfume, as well as a range of scented candles and reed diffusers.

The signature scent features notes of bergamot, orange blossom and musk, and promises to help the wearer ‘awaken your soul and unleash what’s inside your heart’.

2. Richard E Grant

Another acting icon, Richard E Grant turned his self-confessed lifelong obsession with scent into not just one fragrance, but an award-winning brand.

Called Jack, the range centres around four unisex scents, all made in Britain and inspired by different memories from the actor’s life.

3. Bruce Willis

Hollywood hardman Bruce Willis took on a new role in 2010 with the launch of his eponymous eau de parfum for men, which was followed with a women’s perfume called Lovingly (available from Amazon).

There’s actually a sweet story behind the latter – it was inspired by the actor’s wife Emma.

4. Pitbull

Florida-born rapper and producer said he wanted to “show his softer side” when he launched his first two perfumes in 2013.

The man known as Mr Worldwide created Pitbull Man and Woman, a pair of fragrances inspired by the nightlife of the world capitals, and has since followed up with Miami and Cuba editions, in homage to his home city and his Hispanic heritage.

5. Donald Trump

Bottling the smell of Success, literally, Donald Trump’s first foray into fragrance came long before he succeeded in becoming president, the real estate magnate inking a deal for a spicy eau de toilette for men in 2011 (available from Amazon).

Since then, the American businessman-turned-politician has added an eponymous cologne and Empire eau de toilette to his perfumery portfolio.