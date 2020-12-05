FIFA introduces 14-week maternity leave in huge boost for the women’s game
New regulations to protect the rights of female players including mandatory maternity leave have now been approved by the FIFA Council.
The new rules mean players will be given 14 weeks maternity leave and must be paid at least two-thirds of their salary by their clubs.
On the athletes’ return to the game after maternity leave, clubs will now have to reintegrate female players and provide adequate medical and physical support.
Clubs will be unable to terminate the contract of a player for becoming pregnant and if any club fails to meet the new requirements, the football international governing body will impose fines and sporting sanctions.
FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino said: “If we are serious about boosting the women’s game, we have to look at all these aspects.
“Female players need to have stability in their careers and if they take maternity leave, they should not have to worry about when they are ready to play again.”