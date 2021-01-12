FIFA 21: A guide to the most overrated and underrated players
Discover the best and the less than best players to recruit for your FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with the help of FUT pro commentators Brandon and Richard.
They will take you through the most overrated and underrated players to look out for in the latest version of the game.
FIFA 21 was released for pre-order in October and had football fans around the world clambering for the new instalment of the iconic game.
Among those considered under-rated: Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman and Lucas Digne.
And over-rated: Jordan Henderson, Angel Di Maria and Thomas Muller.