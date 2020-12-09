Video: How to style a festive hair twist
10:26am, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Normally by this point in December, our evenings would be chock full of Christmas drinks, work parties, Christmas dinners with friends, winter walk mulled wine jaunts and dancing. Loads of dancing – preferably while wearing a tonne of sequins.
This year, things are a little different, but you can still make an effort for festive Zoom calls – or just for yourself.
Check out this video from VO5 for a speedy how-to, to create a bauble-festooned, festive hair twist…