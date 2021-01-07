Time for an activewear upgrade? The best sports kit for winter workouts

With lockdown restrictions upon us once more, getting that daily exercise is more important than ever.

Not only does it give you a chance to get out of the house, getting moving can provide a much-needed mental health boost at a time when we need it most.

Whether you’re heading out for a walk or run, doing a socially distanced workout in the park, or turning your living room into a gym for an intense HIIT or yoga session, our fitness fashion needs are a bit different in the colder months.

Gone are the heady days of summer when you could fling open the windows and still work up a sweat. Now, particularly if you’re exercising first thing in the morning, it’s almost as cold indoors as it is outside.

Therefore, when it comes to winter sportswear, it’s all about layers. Ladies, team your favourite leggings with a tight long-sleeved top in a stretchy high-tech fabric that allows enough movement when you’re on the mat, then layer up with a loose sweatshirt or zip-up top you can whip off once you’re warmed up.

Guys, this is where compression tights come in handy, not only for aiding muscle recovery but keeping limbs warm on long runs. Add a lightweight hoodie or jacket on top – a reflective or high-vis fabric is a smart choice for early morning or evening runs, while the days are still on the short side.

From leggings to outerwear, here’s our pick of the best men’s and women’s fitness kit for winter to shop right now…

Women’s sportswear

Powercut Riib Charcoal Long Sleeve Crop; Solid Dark Mode Leggings

Powercut Riib Charcoal Long Sleeve Crop, £30; Solid Dark Mode Leggings, £36

Studio Active Printed Layered Mint Top; Printed Active Mint Leggings

Studio Active Printed Layered Mint Top, £8; Printed Active Mint Leggings, £10

Hush Printed Panel Top

Hush Printed Panel Top, £55

Nasty Gal Sweatshirt

Nasty Gal We’re Halfway There Cropped Workout Sweatshirt, currently £12.50 (was £25)

Freddy Clothing Mii Hooded Sweatshirt

Freddy Clothing Mii Hooded Sweatshirt, £131.80

Men’s sportswear

Marks and Spencer Soft Touch Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt Sports Leggings; Knitted Lace Up Trainers

Marks and Spencer Soft Touch Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt, £15; Sports Leggings, £19.50; Knitted Lace Up Trainers, £25

Boohoo Man Active Reflective Hoodied Zip Through Tracksuit

Boohoo Man Active Reflective Hoodied Zip Through Tracksuit, £31.50 (was £45, trainers stylist’s own)

George at Asda T-Shirt; Shorts; Trainers

George at Asda T-Shirt, £8; Shorts, £12; Trainers, £20 (available from January 18)

Dare 2B X Jenson Button Power Up Jersey

Dare 2B X Jenson Button Power Up Jersey, £35

Mountain Warehouse Adrenaline Mens Iso-Viz Jacket,

Mountain Warehouse Adrenaline Mens Iso-Viz Jacket, £44.99 (was £69.99)