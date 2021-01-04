Stylish sneakers: 5 of the best black trainers of all time
When it comes to cool-looking trainers, retro is best. Whether for men or women, adults or kids, there are certain vintage styles that have achieved iconic status, that will slot into your wardrobe with ease and stay on high rotation.
And while many are now available in a whole rainbow of colours, you can’t beat goes-with-everything black (plus they’re a darn sight easier to keep clean than box-fresh white kicks).
From Nike to New Balance, here are five classic pairs of black trainers everyone should own…
1. Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Black/White, £84.95Starting life as a high-top basketball shoe, the Air Force 1 has been reinvented several times since it was introduced back in the early Eighties, with the ’07 version designed to celebrate the cult sneaker’s 25th anniversary.
2. Vans Old Skool
Vans Old Skool Shoes Black/White, £60
Originally a skate shoe, the Vans Old Skool has ollied its way into the mainstream, becoming the cool kids’ trainer of choice since it was launched in 1977.
3. Reebok Classic
Reebok Classic Leather Shoes Intense Black/Gum, £60Reebok’s most enduring design, the Classic started life as a running shoe, riding the wave of the 1980s workout craze to mainstream success.
4. Adidas Superstar
Adidas Superstar Shoes Core Black, £80
Another basketball shoe turned ‘lifestyle’ trainer, Superstars shot to fame in the Eighties when they were adopted by rap group Run DMC, and they’ve kept their cool ever since.
5. New Balance 574
New Balance Men’s 574 Black with White, £80New Balance’s most famous offering, the 574 was launched in 1988 as a running shoe, quickly being adopted by non-runners as a casual trainer – and remaining popular ever since.