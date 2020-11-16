Sparkles and suits were the major trends at the People’s Choice Awards

While many entertainment awards have been forced to go online this year due to the pandemic, the People’s Choice Awards put on a good old fashioned star-studded ceremony (minus the usual audience) with celebs appearing in person to collect their gongs.

That meant we got to peruse all the outfits – and there were some fabulous looks on show from the music, movie and TV stars in attendance.

Here are the top trends and hottest looks from the People’s Choice Awards 2020…

Sparkles

Host for the evening Demi Lovato donned no fewer than five different looks, all of them sparkling or shimmering in some way. The pop star started on the red carpet with a rust coloured co-ord set, before taking to the stage in a low-cut pink and silver gown.

The singer completed her impressive disco-tastic line-up with a rainbow striped mini dress, a ruched purple dress and a black floor-length gown.

The other style star of the night, Tracee Ellis Ross took home the fashion icon award (all the awards are voted for by fans) and the actor didn’t disappoint, donning two different looks for the ceremony and even getting dressed up in a fabulous pink sequinned ensemble with a feathered headpiece at home.

Pop duo Chloe X Halle put on a dazzling performance of their song Ungodly Hour, while wearing incredible matching black sequinned catsuits with midriff cut-outs and exaggerated shoulders.

Tailoring

Bold tailoring was the other big trend of the night, with actor and activist Jameela Jamil leading the pack in a bright pink double-breasted suit by Christopher John Rogers, which she accessorised with a huge pink corsage and diamante earrings.

Leslie Jones, winner of the comedy act award, kept it classic in a black two-piece suit by Christian Siriano which she styled with a corset top underneath.

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown went for a laidback tailored look in a pastel suit paired with a casual white top and chunky boots.

It wasn’t just suits that made up the tailoring trend. For her second look of the night, Tracee Ellis Ross paid homage to the classic white shirt in a voluminous Alexander McQueen gown with a leather body harness, proving she more than deserved that fashion icon award.

Ellen Pompeo, who won the female TV star award, combined the sparkles and tailoring trends in a diaphanous shimmering white shirt and trousers set.

Red

Taking home the People’s Icon of 2019 award, Jennifer Lopez was a vision in red, the multi-talented star sporting a Christian Siriano dress with a voluminous neckline and puffball skirt.

Winning in the comedy TV star category, Sofia Vergara also opted for scarlet in a lace corset and full skirt by Dolce & Gabbana.

Social media star Addison Rae rocked the red trend, too, in a flowing strappy gown by French designer Sophie Theallet.