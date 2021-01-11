Say it in style: 5 of the best slogan jumpers
With opportunities for hanging out with friends and family severely limited at the moment, it’s all about feel-good fashion and winter warmers.
Whether you’re heading out for bracing walks, snuggling down on the sofa or chatting to your mates online, cheerful slogan sweaters are just what you need at a time when everyone’s feeling a bit blue.
Here are five of our favourites on the high street right now…
1. New Look Pale Yellow Happiness Logo Sweatshirt, £12.99
Fake it ’til you make it, the old saying goes. Even if you’re not at your perkiest right now, having ‘happiness’ literally emblazoned across your chest might just help you magically manifest the feeling.
2. Wallis Grey Love Slogan Jumper, £35
Who doesn’t want a little bit more love in their life? With its heart-shaped motif, this pink and grey jumper would make a lovely Valentine’s gift too.
3. River Island White New York Embroidered Sweatshirt, £32
No, it doesn’t look like we’ll be jetting off to the Big Apple any time soon, but we can dream… In the meantime, this NYC sweatshirt is a cool way to do winter whites.
4. Batch1 J’adore French Fries Women’s Slogan Sweatshirt, £27.20 (was £34), Notonthehighstreet
Perfect for a Francophile or a fast-food lover, this rainbow-emblazoned slub sweatshirt pays homage to the humble French fry. Très chic, non?
5. M&Co Love Slogan Jumper, £26.99One for the romantics, this royal blue jumper has a boat neck, trendy balloon sleeves, and an amorous slogan on the front.