Regina King is on the cover of Vogue: 11 times the actor was a red carpet goddess

Regina King has been revealed as British Vogue’s February cover star, gracing the front of the fashion bible wearing a beautiful blush pink gown.

Not only has the Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winning actor, who turns 50 on January 15, enjoyed more than two decades of success on the big and small screens, she’s made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed leading ladies, largely thanks to dazzling designer-clad appearances picking up her many high profile awards.

In celebration of her fabulous Vogue cover moment, here we look back at just some of the times King was a red carpet style star…

1. Oscars 2005

Regina King Oscars 2005 (PA Archive)

King rocked the red carpet at the 2005 Academy Awards in an asymmetrical dove grey corset gown, and had the honour of wearing a pair of shoes valued at $1 million (£732,000). Designed by Stuart Weitzman, the heels were embellished with jewels that were once earrings worn by Marilyn Monroe.

2. Movies Rock event

Actress Regina King arrives at Movies Rock at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles. (PA Archive)

Bringing the glitz at a magazine launch event in 2007, King combined a shimmering gold dress, faux fur stole and strappy sandals.

3. Oscar nominees event

Regina King attending the Oscars Nominee Champagne Tea Reception held at the Claridge’s Ballroom in London, UK. (PA Archive)

Fast forward to 2019, the actor perhaps drew inspiration from the Oscar statuette for her outfit, choosing a fabulous gold brocade coat teamed with a chic white dress and black knee-high boots at a London nominees event.

4. Pre-Bafta party

Regina King wearing Charles Finch x Chanel pre-Bafta dinner (PA Archive)

At a pre-Bafta dinner in 2019, King was dressed by Armani in a full-skirted black and purple gown with a bow on the front.

5. Baftas 2019

Regina King attending the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. (PA Archive)

King also chose Armani for the Baftas ceremony, donning a stunning custom gown in bright fuchsia with an asymmetric neckline and flowing skirt.

6. Oscars 2019

Regina King with her best supporting actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in the press room at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. (PA Archive)

Taking home the best supporting actress gong at the 2019 Academy Awards, King also triumphed on the red carpet, serving bridal wear chic in a white strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta and matching court heels.

7. Vanity Fair party 2019

Regina King at The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

King swapped her Oscars ceremony dress for a flowing coral high-necked gown by Monique Lhuillier for the all-important Vanity Fair after-party.

8. Met Gala

Regina King attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA. (PA Archive)

Attending the biggest night in the fashion calendar, King once again teamed up with Oscar de la Renta for the 2019 Met Gala. Her incredible champagne-coloured custom gown with pleated shoulder detailing was inspired by 1930s movie star Nina Mae McKinney.

9. Emmy Awards

At the 2019 Emmy Awards, King was a vision in aquamarine, donning a high-necked chiffon gown with a thigh-slit and body harness detailing by US based designer Jason Wu.

10. Oscars 2020

Regina King and Brad Pitt The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

Returning to the Oscars to present Brad Pitt with his best supporting actor award, King went all-out in a blush pink Atelier Versace gown with silver beading on the bodice and a major train, landing the actor on all the best-dressed lists.

11. Vanity Fair party 2020

Regina King attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. (PA Archive)

Once again switching up her look for the exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, King this time opted for Prada, in a glittering, ice blue column gown with black spaghetti straps and hem detailing.