Red alert: 4 ways to wear the hottest colour of the season

Each fashion season, there’s one colour that takes over the catwalks – and for this autumn/winter it’s all about ravishing red.

From statement suits and ultra-bright boots to show-stopping dresses, designers went crazy for crimson with their catwalk collections.

But how do you take such a bold hue and make it wearable? Fortunately, it’s easy to take this look from runway to real life – and have some fun with it.

Here are four ways to tap into the seductive scarlet trend…

1. Day dresses

model on the Michael Kors AW20 catwalk

As seen at Roland Mouret and Michael Kors, a long-sleeved midi dress in a blood-red or burgundy shade is perfect for winter when you want to look pulled-together but not overdressed, especially if it’s got a pussy-bow or high neckline.

For an interesting mix of textures, team a flowing dress with knee-high suede boots and a belted wool or leather coat.

Baukjen Aileen Ecovero Dress; Signature Gold Buckle Belt; Rosamunde Necklace

Baukjen Aileen Ecovero Dress, £119; Signature Gold Buckle Belt, £65; Rosamunde Necklace, £29 (boots, stylist’s own)

New Look Red Floral Frill Neck Tiered Midi Dress

New Look Red Floral Frill Neck Tiered Midi Dress, £20.99

Dorothy Perkins Raspberry Ruched Bodycon Dress

Dorothy Perkins Raspberry Ruched Bodycon Dress, £15.99 (was £19.99)

2. Occasion dresses

model on the Preen AW20 catwalk

The most dazzling red designs came courtesy of the shimmery and sparkling gowns that at Christopher Kane, Preen, Valentino and Bottega Veneta.

While ‘party season’ is effectively cancelled this year, why not take the opportunity to dress up on Christmas Day in a fabulously festive scarlet frock?

Karen Millen Sequin And Beaded Tassel Dress

Karen Millen Sequin And Beaded Tassel Dress, £161.40 (was £269) (shoes, stylist’s own)

Monsoon Florence Embellished Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress Red

Monsoon Florence Embellished Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress Red, £170

3. Tops

Not feeling a frock? Try colour blocking instead, inspired by the chic tailored pieces at Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Balmain.

A crimson velvet blazer is a festive fashion classic that can be paired with tuxedo trousers or slipped over an LBD. For a more glitzy option, a tomato-red sequin shirt adds a touch of disco glamour.

Tu at Sainsburys Dark Red Velvet Jacket

Tu at Sainsburys Dark Red Velvet Jacket, £22

Marks and Spencer Autograph Sequin Long Sleeve Shirt

Marks and Spencer Autograph Sequin Long Sleeve Shirt, £41.30 (was £59)

4. Boots

model on the Carolina Herrera AW20 catwalk

As decreed by Victoria Beckham and Carolina Herrera, head-to-toe red is the coolest way to wear the trend – so you’ll be needing a pair of bright boots to complete your catwalk-inspired look.

Block-heeled knee-highs will serve you well for seasons to come. But for the most on-trend approach, it’s got to be shiny flared-heel ankle boots.

Dune London Selsie Red Over The Knee Boots

Dune London Selsie Red Over The Knee Boots, £176 (were £220)

Topshop Viva Red Flared Boots

Topshop Viva Red Flared Boots, £79