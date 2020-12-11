In praise of going OTT on Christmas Jumper Day

Christmas Jumper Day is the annual event that sees people donning their finest festive knits in aid of charity.

Originally, the day was intended to celebrate hideous knitwear, the kind of cringe-inducing garments you can’t avoid wearing because they were bought for you by a well-meaning relative, like Colin Firth’s character in Bridget Jones’ Diary.

But these days, some people seem to have forgotten how it all began and they’ve taken to sporting jumpers that are actually rather stylish.

We say that’s just not on. Here’s why everyone should abandon good taste and go completely over the top on Christmas Jumper Day…

It gets you in the festive spirit

Even the most hard-hearted Scrooge can’t fail to feel Christmassy when they don a jumper covered in gingerbread men or emblazoned with the slogan: ‘Single and ready to jingle’.

It’s a conversation starter

Wear your natty knit outside – or, more likely this year, for Zoom meetings – and just watch how it makes people smile. You might even get a few compliments.

Stylish jumpers don’t count

A plain black sweatshirt with a neat row of snowflakes does not a Christmas jumper make. Nor does a slim fit jumper with narrow red and green stripes. You’ve got to be loud and proud with your yuletide top, and you get extra points for fairy lights, tinsel and pom poms.

It’s an excuse to wear something outrageous

Be honest, how many days of the year do you wear anything remotely colourful? Take the opportunity to ditch your usual muted garms in favour of something merry and bright.

It raises money for charity

Christmas Jumper Day was launched by Save The Children, with the charity suggesting a £1 or £2 donation, but it’s up to you which cause you support. Many charities have appealed for donations during the pandemic, so why not choose an organisation in your local area, or one that’s meaningful to you?

You won’t be wearing loungewear for once

How many days in 2020 have you worn anything except jogging bottoms and a sweatshirt? Throw off your loungewear for once and embrace the festive aesthetic.

We all need cheering up this year

It’s been, let’s face it, a pretty terrible year for everyone, and we all need a good laugh. So you feel like an idiot in your reindeer face jumper. So what? This isn’t about you, it’s about spreading goodwill to all men. Via the medium of ugly knitwear.