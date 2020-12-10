Mobo Awards host Maya Jama’s most glamorous fashion moments

Maya Jama co-hosted this year’s Mobo Awards in suitably glitzy fashion: in a slinky silver gown with spaghetti straps and a deep V.

She topped off the look with newly blonde hair. It’s the first Mobo Awards since 2017, and like so many events this year, was held virtually.

Maya Jama co-hosting the 2020 Mobo Awards

Jama is no stranger to presenting duties – in the past she’s fronted The Circle and True Love Or True Lies, as well has hosting a show on Radio 1 for two years. The 26-year-old also models for brands like Adidas, PrettyLittleThing and Aussie Hair, and recently launched her own skincare line, MIJ Masks.

The presenter’s signature style is sexy and glamorous, and she’s been giving us some major looks on the red carpet over the past few years…

In black opera gloves…

At this year’s Brit Awards, Jama went full vixen in a black velvet bespoke gown by British brand AloNuko. She tapped into one of the biggest red carpet trends of 2020: sleek opera gloves – taking hers up a notch by wearing a sparkly diamond cuff over the top.

In this slinky number…

TODO: define component type factbox

For the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards Jama wore a Calvin Opaleye outfit featuring a nude bodysuit and a see-through sparkling overlay – amping up the glamour with voluminous hair.

In knock-out jewellery…

Jama at the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards

Jama often wears the same designers – she also chose a Calvin Opaleye gown for the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards, but the most stand-out aspect of the look was undoubtedly the glittering Bulgari snake necklace.

In a princess gown…

Jama at the 2019 Brit Awards

2019 was the year of froof on the red carpet, with everyone loving massive, tulle-heavy gowns. Jama got in on the trend for the 2019 Brit Awards in a delicate peach dress by LOULOU. At the time, the presenter wrote on Instagram: “Favourite dress ever.”

In a sexy see-through dress…

Jama at the 2019 BAFTA Awards

Jama attended the 2019 Bafta Awards in a slinky see-through black dress by AADNEVIK. She described it on Instagram as, “Def the most risky outfit I’ve ever worn.”

In a sparkly minidress…

Jama at the 2018 BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards

For the 2018 Teen Awards Jama wore a flirty pink minidress by Clio Peppiatt, the embellishment-heavy brand loved by popstars like Zara Larsson and Jorja Smith.

In a pink tuxedo dress…

Jama at the 2018 Brit Awards

Keeping on the theme of pink sparkles, for the 2018 Brit Awards Jama donned a tuxedo-style dress custom-made by Henry Holland.

In a figure-hugging gown…

Jama at the National Television Awards 2018

Proving you really can’t go wrong with pink glitter on the red carpet, for the 2018 National Television Awards Jama wore AloNuko – writing on Instagram: “Feeling like a princess in my custom made dress.”

In a glitzy dress…

Jama attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

You’ve got to hand it to Jama: her style certainly is consistent. In 2017 she wasn’t yet a household name, but was still bringing it on the red carpet with figure-hugging gowns and plenty of sequins. For the GQ Men of the Year Awards, she kept things classic and glitzy in a black and silver sparkly dress by Barrus London with feather detailing along the hem.