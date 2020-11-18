Michael B Jordan’s best fashion moments, as he’s named Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine has named Michael B Jordan the recipient of its coveted Sexiest Man Alive award for 2020, praising the actor for being ‘dashing, driven and daring’ on the cover of its annual issue celebrating the hottest male stars on the planet.

The 33-year-old, best known for his role in hit movie Black Panther, certainly is dashing, and it’s not just his good looks and chiselled physique that are so appealing. The California-born actor is considered one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood, impressing with his red carpet choices and off-duty style.

In honour of Jordan’s Sexiest Man Alive win, here we look back at some of his best fashion moments.

Academy Awards 2014

Michael B Jordan arriving at the 86th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, March 2, 2014. (PA Archive)

Jordan shot to fame in 2013 thanks to his role in acclaimed film Fruitvale Station. At the following year’s Oscars he set the blueprint for what would become his signature red carpet look – classic with a twist.

In this case, the subtle addition of a silver tie chain to his midnight blue suit meant the actor stood out from the crowd in a sea of boring black tie looks.

Met Gala 2017

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York (PA Archive)

The stylish actor has become a regular at the biggest night in the fashion calendar, the Met Gala.

In 2017, Jordan teamed up with Ralph Lauren, donning a cool blue and green check double-breasted suit by the famed American designer.

Met Gala 2018

Michael B. Jordan attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (PA Archive)

Putting on another stellar sartorial performance on the Met Gala steps, in 2018, Jordan went for a more modern look in a streetwear-inspired pinstripe suit by trendy US brand Off-White.

In a nod to that year’s exhibition theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, he pinned a crucifix to his lapel.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Michael B. Jordan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. (PA Archive)

Proving he can pull off the kind of outfits that would make other A-listers look like fashion victims, at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party Jordan donned a grey tie-dye two-piece suit and matching shirt by Berluti.

The same tailored look would later be worn by fashion icon Zendaya, leading to comparisons between the two actors. Ever the gentleman, Jordan declared that Zendaya “hands down” wore the suit better.

Just Mercy screening

Michael B. Jordan (left) and Jamie Foxx attending the UK special screening of Just Mercy held at the Vue Cinema, Leicester Square in London. (PA Archive)

Appearing alongside Jamie Foxx on the red carpet for a screening of legal drama Just Mercy in January this year, the actor proved that pastels aren’t just for summer, rocking a pale green suit with an asymmetric satin collar by avant-garde Parisian brand Y/Project.