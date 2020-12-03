Julianne Moore’s fashion evolution as she turns 60

She’s won Oscar, Bafta and Emmy awards, and now Julianne Moore is turning 60.

Moore made her acting debut in the 1980s and has since brought us cult flicks like The Big Lebowski, blockbuster smashes such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2, and award-winning films including Still Alice.

Over the years, her style has evolved from simple designs to something more refined and elegant…

Simple beginnings…

Julianne Moore in Cannes in 1999

Early in her career, Moore didn’t take too many fashion risks. She often stuck to the minimalist Nineties style of the day – like this strapless red dress worn to Cannes in 1999.

Julianne Moore at the BAFTAs in 2000

She wore this emerald green dress to the 2000 Bafta Awards – a classic slip given a bit of oomph with a matching chiffon wrap.

Julianne Moore Oscars 2004

While her style started to come into its own at the 2004 Oscars. With a deep V and mermaid cut, this Versace dress is timeless and pared back – but the silver sparkles make sure it’s anything but boring.

Taking risks on the red carpet…

Julianne Moore at Cannes in 2008

She hasn’t always gone simple though. Moore divided opinion at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival in this yellow and black Christian Lacroix gown; while some thought it was a bedazzle or feather too many, others loved the risk she took.

Julianne Moore at the Baftas in 2011

Moore has a long relationship with fashion designer and director Tom Ford, having walked in his shows and starred in his debut film, A Single Man. Moore often wears his designs on the red carpet – like this midnight blue strapless gown with unexpected bow detailing on the back.

Julianne Moore at a premiere in 2014

In one of her sexier red carpet moments, Moore donned this black Balenciaga dress with sheer panels to a 2014 premiere. The look was given a grown-up feel with a slicked back ponytail and strappy black sandals.

Modern elegance…

Julianne Moore at the Baftas in 2015

These days, Moore can always be relied upon for classic red carpet glamour. She often picks red and green to accentuate her hair – like this fire engine-hued Tom Ford gown with a built-in choker, worn to the 2015 Baftas.

Julianne Moore at the Oscars in 2015

She took home the award for best actress at the 2015 Oscars for her role in Still Alice. She accepted the gong in a custom Chanel gown, with the brand describing it as a “bustier long dress in white organza lined with satin crepe and embroidered with 80,000 small white hand painted resin sequins and flowers made of ivory, beige and black organza, tulle and sequins.” It required 965 hours of work and 27 people to complete.

Julianne Moore at a premiere in 2017

She often adds unexpected accents to looks – like this silver Tom Ford dress with a single cold shoulder, worn to a premiere in 2017.

Julianne Moore Met Gala 2019

And no longer afraid to push the boat out, Moore chose a voluminous green sequinned gown by Valentino to attend the Met Gala in 2019.