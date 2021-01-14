Jonathan Van Ness and 4 other celebs with haircare lines

Queer Eye’s resident beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness is launching his own haircare brand.

It’s a no brainer – Van Ness is a hair stylist by trade, and shares his knowledge on the Netflix transformation show; he can completely alter someone’s look with a simple haircut, and gives invaluable tips along the way – such as warning us against using shampoos and conditioners with sulphates, as they can strip the hair.

On Instagram, Van Ness wrote he is “developing a haircare line that will be inclusive for all people, effective for all hair types and sustainable to our gorgeous Earth. We’re ready to revolutionise the haircare industry and can’t wait to share it with you later this year.”

TODO: define component type factbox

Van Ness is teaming up with beauty brand Amyris for his new line, and says in a press release: “I am more like the anti-transformation beauty expert: I want to empower people to love themselves and accept themselves.”

No word yet on what the brand will be called and what products it will sell, but judging by Van Ness’ approach to beauty, it will likely be simple, affordable and effective. The stylist is non-binary (but uses he/him pronouns), and hopes to de-gender haircare with his new endeavour.

Celebrity beauty brands can seem like a dime a dozen, with plenty of famous faces dipping their toes into the world of make-up and skincare, but haircare isn’t quite so common – except for these celebs changing the game with their own lines…

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

TODO: define component type factbox

In 2019, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty She told Glamour UK the line was 10 years in the making, and that it was a response to the beauty industry “specifically leaving me out and not celebrating me”.

Ross saw a gap in the market for products catering to black women’s curls, and Pattern offers everything from shampoos and conditioners to gels and styling tools. The website says: “PATTERN focuses on hair health & encourages each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires.”

Pattern ships to the UK and Ireland.

2. Taraji P Henson

TODO: define component type factbox

TPH by Taraji has a very specific focus: scalp health. Henson launched her line in 2020, telling Vogue: “Just think of me as the Fenty of haircare.”

She added: “Healthy hair truly starts at the scalp, and that’s what TPH is all about.” One of the brand’s hero products is a scalp scrub called Never Salty, which “lifts dead skin cells and buildup from scalp to help to promote hair growth.”

TPH by Taraji is currently only available in the US.

3. Gabrielle Union

TODO: define component type factbox

Flawless by Gabrielle Union was first established in 2017, and in 2020 the actor relaunched her haircare line with friend and hairstylist Larry Sims.

In its new iteration, Flawless is majority black-owned and free of silicones, parabens, and phosphates. The products are texture-specific, meaning they cater to different types of black hair – from wavy to coily hair, as well as protective styles.

Flawless is currently only available to buy on Amazon US.

4. Hayley Williams

TODO: define component type factbox

Paramore singer Hayley Williams is known for her brightly coloured and constantly changing hair. She capitalised on this by setting up a hair dye brand called Good Dye Young with friend and hair stylist Brian O’Connor.

Williams says: “Hair is one of the coolest and easiest tools that we have for self-expression… Our purpose is to create an all-inclusive culture that inspires creativity and empowers everyone’s journey through self-discovery with a whole lot more fun so we can all dye happy.”

Good Dye Young ships worldwide.