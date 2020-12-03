How to wear the metallic catwalk trend

Models on the catwalk for the Ashish show at London Fashion Week February 2020 show at The Mess Hall in London.
Models on the catwalk for the Ashish show at London Fashion Week February 2020 show at The Mess Hall in London.
By NewsChain Lifestyle
9:00am, Thu 03 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

When models took to the runway at the autumn/winter shows many months ago, no one could have predicted how different the festive season would look this year.

At the time, the shimmering golden gowns sashaying down the catwalk looked perfect for the kind of celebrations we’d usually have lined up for December.

Now, it looks like party season won’t be going off with quite such a bang, but that’s no reason not to embrace the sparkling trend for the festive period.

model wearing a gold dress on the Michael Kors autumn/winter catwalk

Whatever you’re doing on Christmas Day, a molten metallic dress is a real mood-booster, and there’s now a glut of golden frocks and accessories to choose from on the high street.

The key to this trend? Make it your own. On the catwalks, we saw brilliant brocade at Celine and Emilia Wickstead, while there was a sea of sequins at Ashish and Paco Rabanne, so it’s up to you whether you want to go for a shimmery showstopper or something a bit more subdued.

TODO: define component type factbox

Colour-wise, designers favoured darker antique hues or cool champagne tones, rather than warm gold, and there was a mixture of flowing frocks and sexy cocktail dresses.

Not keen on a dazzling dress? Try metallic colour blocking, pairing a gold going-out top with a midi skirt, or a sequined skirt with a fine knit.

TODO: define component type factbox

As for accessories, don’t be afraid to double up, teaming a glittery dress with sparkly shoes, for instance.

This festive season, it’s all about feel-good fashion. Here’s our pick of some of the most gorgeous gold pieces…

Miss Selfridge Gold Metallic Drape Detail Mini Dress; Aaliyah Shoulder Bag; Black Spirit Heels

Miss Selfridge Gold Metallic Drape Dress, £29.99; Aaliyah Shoulder Bag, £14.40 (was £18); Black Spirit Heels, £23.20 (were £29)

Next High Neck Top; Black Jewel Waist Belt; Black Pleated Sequin Midi Skirt

Next High Neck Top, £32; Black Jewel Waist Belt, £30; Black Pleated Sequin Midi Skirt, £58

Pure Collection Gassato Balloon Sleeve Ribbed Cardigan; Sequin Midi Skirt

Pure Collection Gassato Balloon Sleeve Ribbed Cardigan, £90 (was £150); Sequin Midi Skirt, £140 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Next Ochre Paisley Mesh Sequin Dress

Next Ochre Paisley Mesh Sequin Dress, £90

Wallis Champagne Sequin Shift Dress

Wallis Champagne Sequin Shift Dress, £24 (was £48)

Deichmann Gold Glitter Box Clutch Bag

Deichmann Gold Glitter Box Clutch Bag, £14.99

Joe Browns Exchanging Glances Necklace

Joe Browns Exchanging Glances Necklace, £20

Dune Brilliante Gold Crystal Embellished Court Shoes

Dune Brilliante Gold Crystal Embellished Court Shoes, £114 (were £190)

Miss Selfridge Gold Salsa Heeled Sandals

Miss Selfridge Gold Salsa Heeled Sandals, £14.50 (were £29)

Sign up to our newsletter

Fashion

Gold

PA