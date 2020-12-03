How to wear the metallic catwalk trend
When models took to the runway at the autumn/winter shows many months ago, no one could have predicted how different the festive season would look this year.
At the time, the shimmering golden gowns sashaying down the catwalk looked perfect for the kind of celebrations we’d usually have lined up for December.
Now, it looks like party season won’t be going off with quite such a bang, but that’s no reason not to embrace the sparkling trend for the festive period.
Whatever you’re doing on Christmas Day, a molten metallic dress is a real mood-booster, and there’s now a glut of golden frocks and accessories to choose from on the high street.
The key to this trend? Make it your own. On the catwalks, we saw brilliant brocade at Celine and Emilia Wickstead, while there was a sea of sequins at Ashish and Paco Rabanne, so it’s up to you whether you want to go for a shimmery showstopper or something a bit more subdued.
Colour-wise, designers favoured darker antique hues or cool champagne tones, rather than warm gold, and there was a mixture of flowing frocks and sexy cocktail dresses.
Not keen on a dazzling dress? Try metallic colour blocking, pairing a gold going-out top with a midi skirt, or a sequined skirt with a fine knit.
As for accessories, don’t be afraid to double up, teaming a glittery dress with sparkly shoes, for instance.
This festive season, it’s all about feel-good fashion. Here’s our pick of some of the most gorgeous gold pieces…
Miss Selfridge Gold Metallic Drape Dress, £29.99; Aaliyah Shoulder Bag, £14.40 (was £18); Black Spirit Heels, £23.20 (were £29)
Next High Neck Top, £32; Black Jewel Waist Belt, £30; Black Pleated Sequin Midi Skirt, £58
Pure Collection Gassato Balloon Sleeve Ribbed Cardigan, £90 (was £150); Sequin Midi Skirt, £140 (shoes, stylist’s own)
Next Ochre Paisley Mesh Sequin Dress, £90
Wallis Champagne Sequin Shift Dress, £24 (was £48)
Deichmann Gold Glitter Box Clutch Bag, £14.99
Joe Browns Exchanging Glances Necklace, £20
Dune Brilliante Gold Crystal Embellished Court Shoes, £114 (were £190)
Miss Selfridge Gold Salsa Heeled Sandals, £14.50 (were £29)