Gorgeous gloves: 6 stylish pairs to keep your hands warm this winter
Have you been wearing the same worn-out woolly gloves for years now? Are they stained on the fingertips and frayed at the hem?
Then maybe it’s time to upgrade, with some winter warmers that are as stylish as they are practical.
Here are six chic pairs of women’s gloves and mittens…
1. Tu at Sainsburys Tartan Check Gloves, £8
Soft and snug, these green tartan print gloves are perfect for teaming with navy coats.
2. Cotton Traders Animal Scarf and Glove Set, £22Part of a lovely two-piece set, these butterfly pattern grey gloves come with a matching scarf.
3. Very Leather Glove with Touch Screen Burgundy, £15Made from real leather, these burgundy gloves feature a special pad on the tip of the forefinger, so you can tap and scroll on your phone without having to take them off.
4. Accessorize Love Heart Leather Gloves Black, £22Patterned with a bunch of bright red hearts, these leather gloves will add a pop of colour to a plain black coat.
5. Oliver Bonas Grey Bobbles Fingerless Knitted Gloves, £18Offering the best of both worlds, these dove grey fingerless gloves come with fold-over panel for extra warmth when you need it.
6. River Island Brown Suedette Faux Fur Cuffed Mittens, £15No, you won’t be able to use your phone, but your hands sure will be toasty when they’re encased in these padded, faux fur lined suedette mittens.