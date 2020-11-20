Golden eyes: How to recreate the dazzling catwalk look at home

One of the most beautiful – and wearable – make-up trends from the autumn/winter shows, golden eyeshadows adorned models’ lids at Tom Ford and Gabriela Hearst, providing a subtle shimmer that’s perfect for the festive season.

“Golden eyes suit all skin tones and exude glamour, so it’s a great go-to trend if you’re looking to elevate your look,” says celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin.

model backstage at Tom Ford AW20

“This look is so effective, because it’s warm, flattering and easy to recreate,” says Shelley Greenham, make-up artist and co-founder of Mishel Makeup. “I especially love glittery golds, because they work so beautifully with every eye colour.”

Here, our experts explain how to get the golden eyes look…

Prep the eyelid

“For the ultimate festive golden eye look, make sure your lids are free of any oil that could make your shadow crease,” says Martin.

“Simply wiping with your finger should do, but if your lids secrete a lot of oil, try priming your lids with a primer. It will hold your shadow in place all day and allow the true pigments to gleam through.”

Apply a base shadow

model wearing the Chanel Holiday Collection 2020

The key to creating a multi-dimensional golden eye is to layer your shadows.

“Start with your palest colour first,” Martin says. “A soft gold can be applied all over the eye area. If you are using a mixture of creams and powders, the creams need to be applied first.”

Add extra shimmer

Once your base is well blended, choose a more glittering gold for the next step.

“Intensify the colour by layering a metallic powder shadow on top,” Martin says. “I find pressing with my ring finger really helps the shadow to set into the base and hold fast, with a bit more impact than the effect you get sweeping a brush.”

Greenham recommends mixing metallic shades: “If you fancy a little more definition, add a bronze or a red gold. Pop this colour in the outer socket and under the eye.”

Finish the look

“Golden eyes need framing but not necessarily with eyeliner,” Martin says, so there’s no need for liquid liner on your lids, but she does recommend using waterproof black kohl on the lower waterline.

“There’s something really magical about a glimmering golden lid framed with really thick, fluffy lashes, so lots of mascara is a must,” she adds.

“Fill in and gently shape your brows using a soft balm,” Greenham says. “Finish off with a volumising mascara in black, and there you have your beautiful gold shimmery eyes.”

Gold standard: 7 shimmery shadows and palettes

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow Champagne

1. Bobbi Brown Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow in Champagne, £20

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Bronzed Bell

2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Bronzed Bell, £24

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad Suspicion

3. Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Suspicion, £68

Chanel Ombre Premiere Limited Edition Longwear Powder Eyeshadow Or Antique,

4. Chanel Ombre Premiere Limited Edition Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Or Antique, £31

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette

5. Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Golden Nights Collection Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette in Golden Snow, £50

Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette

6. Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette, £27, Cult Beauty

XX Revolution MetaliXX Gold Crush Eyeshadow Palette

7. XX Revolution MetaliXX Gold Crush Eyeshadow Palette, £20