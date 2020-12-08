Glitz, glamour and high heels: This is Dolly Parton’s signature style

In an increasingly divisive world, one thing has the power to unite us all: Dolly Parton

The loveable country singer has provided us with some classic tunes over the years, such as Jolene and 9 to 5. She’s also made her name as a philanthropist – helping to improve child literacy rates with her organisation Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and recently funding research into the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

The 74-year-old shows no sign of slowing down. She has just released a Christmas album called A Holly Dolly Christmas, as well as starring in Netflix film, Christmas On The Square.

Parton wouldn’t be the icon she is today without the help of her unique fashion sense. “I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else,” the star says in Marie Claire.

These are the key aspects of a classic Dolly Parton look…

Sparkles…

Rhinestones – and lots of them – are part of Parton’s fashion DNA. She’s not afraid of a maximalist approach, telling Vogue: “More is more, and whoever made up ‘Less is more’ is full of it.”

Summing up her style, Parton wrote on Instagram last year: “There’s no such thing as too much glitter.”

Fringing…

Parton also has an unashamed love of fringing – whether it’s dangling from Western-inspired waistcoats or trailing from formal gowns.

This OTT approach to fashion caused Parton some flack early in her career. Last year, a 1977 interview with Barbara Walters was rediscovered and went viral on Twitter. Walters asks Parton: “You don’t have to look like this, you’re very beautiful, you don’t have to wear the blonde wigs, you don’t have to wear the extreme clothes, right?”

Dolly Parton in concert – Nottingham

To which the singer replies: “It’s certainly a choice. I don’t like to be like everybody else. I’ve often made the statement that I would never stoop so low to be fashionable, that’s the easiest thing in the world to do.”

Ruffles…

If you want to turn your outfit up a notch, take inspiration from Parton and add ruffles. It’s the perfect way of adding a bit of movement and colour to a look – particularly when paired with rhinestones.

Denim…

As a country star, Parton’s off-duty looks are all about denim. We’re not talking about any old pair of jeans, but rather bedazzled matching denim looks – always topped off with a pair of cowboy boots.

High heels…

Dolly Parton

Parton tells Marie Claire: “I actually do wear high heels most of the time. They’re not always as high as the ones I wear for show. But I’m little. I’m short. And I have to wear heels in order to reach my cabinets. But I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me.”

Like her signature blonde bouffant, no Parton look would be complete without a pair of high heels.